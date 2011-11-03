* Will continue to hunt for bolt-on acquisitions
* Still sees 2011 business EPS 2 to 5 percent lower than in
2010
* Q3 business net income down 3 pct to 2.4 billion euros
* Q3 sales up 5 pct to 8.75 billion euros
* Sees double-digit growth in emerging countries in 2011
By Elena Berton
PARIS, Nov 3 French drugmaker Sanofi
will search for further acquisitions to bolster its business, it
said on Thursday after posting a 3 percent decline in
third-quarter profits, hit by the loss of major drugs to generic
competition and a weaker dollar.
The Paris-based company also maintained its outlook for
2011, saying it continues to expect its business earnings per
share to be 2 to 5 percent lower than in 2010 at constant
exchange rates, as it deals with a so-called patent cliff that
runs until 2013.
"We will continue to search for bolt-on acquisition around
the world," Chief Executive Christopher Viehbacher told
reporters during a conference call.
Viehbacher, who joined at the end of 2008, has set out to
change Sanofi and steer it through the loss of blockbuster
products to generic competition.
Many of Sanofi's older top-selling drugs are no longer
exclusive, either because the patents expired or because generic
drugmakers legally challenged them.
Under Viehbacher's tenure Sanofi has struck several
partnerships to revive its pipeline with biotechnology-based
drugs that are much harder to copy, as well as a series of
acquisitions with culminated in February with the takeover of
U.S. biotech Genzyme.
As revenue feels the squeeze -- Sanofi is also preparing for
generic competition next year for Plavix, the
multibillion-dollar blood clot preventer it co-markets with
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co -- it is also looking to cut R&D
costs.
The drugmaker announced fresh details of reductions on
Wednesday with plans to close a research and development site in
Bridgewater, New Jersey, and reduce its U.S. cardiovascular and
oncology sales force, without quantifying job cuts.
European sites won't be immune from the reorganisation, with
consultations with staff representatives in Germany, Hungary,
Italy, Britain and the Netherlands now under way, Sanofi said.
At the same time, Sanofi is turning to fast-growing emerging
markets, where a growing middle class can afford to invest in
healthcare and disease prevention through vaccines, to offset
weak demand elsewhere.
DOUBLE DIGIT
Viehbacher reconfirmed on Thursday that emerging markets are
set to grow in double digits in 2011 despite a slight sales dip
in the third quarter compared with the previous one to
reflect pricing pressure in Turkey and lower sales in
Eastern Europe.
Third-quarter business net income, which excludes items like
amortisation and legal costs, declined to 2.4 billion euros
($3.31 billion) from 2.5 billion a year earlier.
Sales in the quarter rose 5 percent to 8.75 billion, driven
by the contribution of Genzyme, the U.S. biotech acquired
earlier this year, as well as a strong performance of diabetes
drugs and vaccines, which helped offset declining sales of
former blockbuster products.
Analysts, on average, had forecast net income of 2.351
billion, business EPS of 1.77 euros and sales of 8.932 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.
Next year is likely to be the "trough" earnings year for the
company as it deals with the patent cliff but sustainable growth
should return the following year, said Bernstein analyst Timothy
Anderson, who summed up the results as "a solid, quiet quarter."
Sales of blood-thinner Lovenox slid 12.7 percent in the
quarter, while cancer treatment Taxotere dropped 64.8 percent,
reflecting increasing competition from cheaper generics.
The temporary withdrawal of generic Eloxatin from the U.S.
market helped recover sales of the colon cancer drug,
whose U.S. sales quadrupled to 245 million euros. Total sales of
the drug were 310 million in the quarter.
Sanofi in September scored an important victory in a patent
dispute with Sun Pharmaceuticals that will keep generic copies
of Eloxatin off the United States market until August 2012.
Manufacturing problems for two of Genzyme's main drugs,
Cerezyme and Fabrazyme, are expected to ease in the first
quarter of 2012, Sanofi said.
Sanofi shares, which have risen around 4 percent since the
start of the year, were trading 0.46 percent lower at 49.64
euros at 0949 GMT, slightly underperforming the CAC 40 index
, down 0.25 percent.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
