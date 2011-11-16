PARIS Nov 16 Sanofi's (SASY.PA) irregular
heart beat drug Multaq will no longer be reimbursed by the
French health system from December, in a further setback to a
medicine once seen as a blockbuster product.
The decision follows a July recommendation by France's top
medical authority, the Haute Autorite de Sante, that Multaq
should be withdrawn from the list of drugs reimbursed by the
state-run health system.
HAS said at the time Multaq, known chemically as
dronedarone, was not sufficiently effective.
Reimbursement in France will stop from Dec. 1, 2011,
according to a notice published in the government's official
bulletin.
A Sanofi spokesman said the company disagrees with the
decision, saying that France is the only country in Europe to
stop reimbursing Multaq.
Jean-Pierre Lehner, Sanofi's chief medical officer, said
the decision not to reimburse the drug is "not based on medical
evidence and harms the appropriate patients who are currently
treated with Multaq."
Europe's drug regulator restricted the use of Multaq in
September, saying the drug should only be prescribed after
alternative treatments have been considered. [ID:L5E7KM21Y]
Still, the agency said that for some patients with
non-permanent atrial fibrillation, Multaq was a useful option,
adding that for them benefits outweighed the risks of using the
drug.
Atrial fibrillation is an abnormal heart rhythm in which
the upper chambers of the heart beat in an uncoordinated
manner. This can cause palpitations, shortness of breath and
fatigue and raise the risk of more serious heart problems.
More and more people are suffering from the disease due to
an aging population.
EU and U.S. regulators in July widened their review into
whether Multaq could cause some forms of cardiovascular
disease. That came on top of a probe into possible ties between
Multaq and liver failure.
The broadened review was prompted by Sanofi's decision to
halt a late-stage clinical trial using Multaq in long-term
sufferers, when it saw a "significant" rise in cardiovascular
disorders such as heart attacks and strokes.
Before the latest problems, many analysts saw Multaq's
potential annual sales exceeding $1 billion.
Its sales totaled 172 million euros ($232 million) in 2010,
including 128 million generated in the U.S.
Multaq received EU marketing approval in November 2009 for
use in patients with non-permanent irregular heart beat. It was
launched in France in October 2010. ($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Reporting by Elena Berton; editing by Carol Bishopric)