BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
PARIS Dec 6 French drugmaker Sanofi said a late-stage study of its lixisenatide drug in combination with Lantus insulin showed a significant improvement in blood sugar levels and a beneficial effect on body weight in type 2 diabetes patients.
Lixisenatide, which will be sold under the Lyxumia brand name, belongs to the GLP-1 class of drugs that stimulate insulin release when glucose levels become too high.
It is seen as a possible blockbuster that could help Sanofi become the world's top diabetes treatement company.
"These positive results show that once-daily lixisenatide in combination with Lantus could be an innovative therapeutic option for the treatment of uncontrolled type 2 diabetes," Pierre Chancel, senior vice-president of Sanofi Diabetes, said in a statement on Tuesday.
European authorities accepted Sanofi's marketing application for Lyxumia last month, while the company plans to file a request for regulatory approval for the drug in the United States in the fourth quarter of next year, Sanofi said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson and Christian Plumb)
LA PAZ, Feb 10 Bolivia's government on Friday said a Danish tourist had tested positive for yellow fever, its first case in a decade, after he visited a jungle area in the far west of the landlocked Andean country.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC took new equity stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co during the fourth quarter, according to regulatory filings on Friday, on a bet that interest rate hikes and operating leverage will jack up returns.