PARIS Dec 20 Sanofi's Genzyme
unit said on Tuesday there had been no statistical superiority
observed between its multiple-sclerosis treatment teriflunomide
and injectable therapy interferon beta-1a (or 'Rebif') over risk
of treatment failure as part of a Phase III trial.
The two treatments, which Sanofi said were safe and
generally well tolerated in the trial, were not distinguishable
on the "endpoint" of estimated annual relapse rate, according to
a statement released by the French drugmaker.
The trial was the second completed study of five efficacy
studies of teriflunomide, Sanofi said, adding that Genzyme would
use the results in its application for marketing authorisation
of the drug in the European Union.
Teriflunomide, marketed as Aubagio, is one of the two
multiple sclerosis drugs Sanofi has in late-stage development.
The so-called TENERE trial is comparing Aubagio, a
once-daily pill, with Rebif, an older injectable treatment sold
by Germany's Merck KGaA.
The data to date on Aubagio have shown that the drug is as
effective as drugs commonly used to treat multiple sclerosis. If
the trial shows that Aubagio is "non-inferior" to Rebif,
analysts think this will improve the chance that the drug will
be approved.
Sanofi filed for approval in the US in October and expects
to file an application to sell the drug in Europe in the first
quarter of 2012.
(Reporting By Lionel Laurent and Elena Berton. Editing by Jane
Merriman)