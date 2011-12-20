(Adds more detail)

PARIS Dec 20 Sanofi's Genzyme unit said on Tuesday there had been no statistical superiority observed between its multiple-sclerosis treatment teriflunomide and injectable therapy interferon beta-1a (or 'Rebif') over risk of treatment failure as part of a Phase III trial.

The two treatments, which Sanofi said were safe and generally well tolerated in the trial, were not distinguishable on the "endpoint" of estimated annual relapse rate, according to a statement released by the French drugmaker.

The trial was the second completed study of five efficacy studies of teriflunomide, Sanofi said, adding that Genzyme would use the results in its application for marketing authorisation of the drug in the European Union.

Teriflunomide, marketed as Aubagio, is one of the two multiple sclerosis drugs Sanofi has in late-stage development.

The so-called TENERE trial is comparing Aubagio, a once-daily pill, with Rebif, an older injectable treatment sold by Germany's Merck KGaA.

The data to date on Aubagio have shown that the drug is as effective as drugs commonly used to treat multiple sclerosis. If the trial shows that Aubagio is "non-inferior" to Rebif, analysts think this will improve the chance that the drug will be approved.

Sanofi filed for approval in the US in October and expects to file an application to sell the drug in Europe in the first quarter of 2012.

