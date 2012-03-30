By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
| JOHANNESBURG, March 30
JOHANNESBURG, March 30
aims to make 40 percent of sales from emerging markets
within five years, its chief executive said on Friday, to help
offset patent expiries on some its best-selling drugs.
Sanofi, which currently relies on emering markets for 30
percent of its sales, will struggle to grow profit this year as
its blood-thinner Plavix - the world's best selling drug after
Pfizer's Lipitor - faces competition from cheap generics
"We made 30 percent of our sales from emerging markets last
year, I think we can grow that to about 40 percent over the next
five years or so," Chief Executive Christopher Viehbacher told
Reuters following a media briefing in Pretoria.
But Viehbacher said exposure to emerging markets such as
Africa, Latin America and Asia would help Sanofi counter the
so-called "patent cliff", where revenue drops off for drug
companies after a patent expires.
Viehbacher said there were opportunities for both organic
and acquisitive growth in emerging markets but the company was
unlikely to make a "transformational" acquisition.
The company also said it has teamed up with India's Hetero
Drugs to make and supply antiretroviral HIV/AIDS drugs in South
Africa, pitting it against domestic companies such as Aspen
Pharmacare and Cipla Medpro
The deal marks Sanofi's first foray into the supply and
manufacturing of ARVs in South Africa, which has the world's
heaviest HIV/AIDS caseload and its biggest treatment programme.
In 2010, the government awarded 10 companies a 4.3 billion
rand ($554.66 million) two-year contract to supply the
life-prolonging drugs to state hospitals.
South Africa is home to 6 million people with the virus and
about 2 million of them are on treatment.
($1 = 7.7525 South African rand)
(Editing by David Dolan)