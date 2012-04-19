PARIS, April 19 French drugmaker Sanofi
said on Thursday it would collaborate with the Michael
J. Fox Foundation to test an early- stage experimental treatment
for Parkinson's disease.
Under the terms of the collaboration, MJFF will sponsor a
phase I clinical trial to study the safety and tolerability of
Sanofi's AVE8112, a drug that has shown promise in preclinical
tests as a therapy for some of the psychiatric symptoms of the
disease.
Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder that leads to
shaking and difficulty with walking as well as mood changes and
impaired memory.
All data and results generated by the clinical trial will be
owned by MJFF and shared with Sanofi. Further development plans
will be based on the results of the study, Sanofi said.
Patient enrollment in the study, which will be conducted in
the U.S., is expected to begin later this year.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Nina Sovich)