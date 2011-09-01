PARIS, Sept 1 Sanofi has won a licence
from Pfizer to make a generic of the U.S. drugmaker's
cholesterol treatment Lipitor, the world's best-selling
treatment, which will lose patent protection next year.
Les Echos newspaper, citing two sources close to the matter,
reported on Thursday that Sanofi's generic drugmaker Zentiva
will be allowed to produce Lipitor's active ingredient
atorvastatine in France possibly even before the patent's expiry
on May 7, 2012.
No one at Sanofi was immediately available to comment.
The deal is part of France's Strategic Council of Health
Industries (CSIS) programme, a cooperation agreement between the
sector and the government, which gives the original drugmaker a
tax break if it allows a generic drugmaker to produce and sell
cheaper copies as the branded drug's patent expires.
The CSIS agreement is aimed to keep production sites and
employment in France. In France, Lipitor is known under the
brand Tahor.
A similar deal was signed in 2010 with U.S. drugmaker Eli
Lilly allowing Delpharm to produce the main ingredient
of its anti-psychotic drug Zyprexa.
Sanofi has made generics one of its growth areas as several
of its branded drugs are losing their patents.
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Will Waterman)