By Caroline Jacobs

PARIS, Sept 6 French drugmaker Sanofi expects annual earnings growth to top 5 percent on average in the next four years as a strategic shift into new growth areas insulates it from blockbuster drugs going off patent.

Sanofi has been branching out into areas including vaccines and animal health in a bid to make up for declining sales of top drugs like bloodthinner Plavix and cancer drug Taxotere, which are facing generic rivals after losing patent protection.

Growth areas, which Sanofi expects to account for at least 80 percent of sales by 2015, as well as extra cost savings of 2 billion euros and an improved research and development pipeline should position the company for sustainable growth.

Sales, it forecast, should on average increase at least 5 percent a year in 2012 through 2015 and earnings per share (EPS) should do even better.

"We are essentially pointing out a new investment thesis ... based on a return to growth for Sanofi (following the patent expiries)," Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher said on a conference call, pointing to a "dramatic shift" from a situation where more that two thirds of sales came from the group's top 15 blockbusters.

Sanofi's extra cost savings would come on top of 2 billion euros slated for this year, compared with 2008. Sanofi has said it expects $700 million savings by 2013 from the integration of U.S. biotech group Genzyme, which it bought earlier this year.

NO NEGATIVES

"We view these updates as favorable," Berstein Research wrote in an investor note. "There were no surprise negatives and the long-term guidance is solid," it wrote.

Sanofi shares rose 1.4 percent to 48.73 euros by 1404 GMT, outperforming a 1 percent drop in the broader healthcare index .

Sanofi promised to reward shareholders by increasing its dividend payout ratio to 50 percent of net profit in 2014 from 35 percent last year.

Several analysts had expected the company to be more prepared to reward investors through share buybacks, as peers AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline have done, but instead, Sanofi said such moves would only be taken opportunistically.

It gave no further explanation but companies typically buy back their own shares when they see them as cheap or undervalued compared with those of peers.

"Although the release failed to deliver our hoped-for share buyback resumption, it points to robust long-term sales and EPS growth and should reassure investors that Sanofi will emerge from its trough in 2012 with a business significantly less exposed to generics threats," Deutsche Bank analyst Mark Clark wrote in a research note.

Clark sees Sanofi shares, trading at below 8 times forecast earnings for 2011 and 2012, as having "the most compelling re-rating potential in the sector".

Sanofi is in the middle of a series of patent expiries that run from 2008 to 2013. Next year's earnings will take a hit mainly from the loss of the U.S. patent on bloodthinner Plavix, and Sanofi estimates generics overall will dent its business net income by about 1.4 billion euros. (Editing by Dan Lalor and David Holmes)