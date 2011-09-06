* Growth platforms to account for 80 pct of sales by 2015

* New cost savings seen at 2 bln euros by 2015

* Expects to launch 19 new R&D projects by end 2015

* Generics to dent 2012 business net by some 1.4 bln euros

* To increase dividend pay-out instead of buying back shares

By Caroline Jacobs

PARIS, Sept 6 French drugmaker Sanofi expects annual earnings to rise more than 5 percent on average in the next four years as a strategic shift into new growth areas insulates it from blockbuster drugs going off patent.

Sanofi has been branching out into areas including vaccines and animal health in a bid to make up for declining sales of top drugs like bloodthinner Plavix and cancer drug Taxotere, which are facing generic rivals after losing patent protection.

Growth areas that Sanofi expects to account for at least 80 percent of sales by 2015, plus extra cost savings of 2 billion euros ($2.8 billion) and an improved research and development pipeline should position the company for sustainable growth.

Sales, it forecast, should on average increase at least 5 percent a year in 2012 through 2015 and earnings per share (EPS) should do even better.

"We are essentially moving into a new phase, a phase of growth," Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher told analysts.

He pointed to a "dramatic shift" from several years ago when two thirds of Sanofi sales came from its top 15 blockbusters.

Viehbacher took the helm at the end of 2008 and has since invested 23 billion euros on 23 acquisitions -- the vast bulk of it on this year's $20.1 billion cash takeover of U.S. biotech Genzyme.

More bolt-on acquisitions will follow, he said, but Sanofi would probably not enter new areas to further diversify.

"Never say never ... but we're not going to make any left turns in terms of strategy. What we really want to do is maximise value of our growth platforms," Viehbacher said.

NO NEGATIVES

Sanofi's cost savings would come on top of 2 billion euros for this year, compared with 2008. Sanofi has said the merger of Genzyme should yield $700 million savings by 2013.

"We view these updates as favorable," Berstein Research wrote in an investor note. "There were no surprise negatives, and the long-term guidance is solid," it wrote.

Sanofi shares closed 1.66 percent higher at 48.80 euros, outperforming a little-changed healthcare index .

Sanofi promised to reward shareholders by increasing its dividend payout ratio to 50 percent of net profit in 2014 from 35 percent last year, instead of buying back shares as rivals AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline have done.

"Although the release failed to deliver our hoped-for share buyback resumption, it points to robust long-term sales and EPS growth and should reassure investors that Sanofi will emerge from its trough in 2012 with a business significantly less exposed to generics threats," Deutsche Bank analyst Mark Clark wrote in a research note.

Clark sees Sanofi shares, trading at below 8 times forecast earnings for 2011 and 2012, as having "the most compelling re-rating potential in the sector".

Sanofi sees emerging markets, where a growing middle class can afford to invest in healthcare and disease prevention through vaccines, as its key driver, with double-digit sales growth. Emerging markets should represent up to 40 percent of Sanofi sales in 2015 compared with 29 percent last year.

"Emerging markets are probably the core strength of the company," said Viehbacher.

Sanofi is in the middle of a series of patent expiries that run from 2008 to 2013. Next year's earnings will take a hit mainly from the loss of the U.S. patent on bloodthinner Plavix, and Sanofi estimates generics overall will dent its business net income by about 1.4 billion euros. (Editing by David Holmes and Will Waterman) ($1=.7097 Euro)