(Corrects bullet point to show product will not launch before May 7, 2012, not 2010)

PARIS, Sept 1 Sanofi (SASY.PA) on Thursday confirmed a media report it had won a licence from Pfizer (PFE.N) to make a generic of the U.S. drugmaker's cholesterol treatment Lipitor, the world's best-selling treatment, which loses patent protection next year.

Sanofi said the licence only includes France.

"Sanofi France respects Pfizer's patent rights and will not launch the product before May 7, 2012 (after expiry of the SPC with pediatric extension)," a spokesman said.

Les Echos newspaper, citing two sources close to the matter, reported earlier on Thursday that Sanofi's generic drugmaker Zentiva will be allowed to produce Lipitor's active ingredient atorvastatine in France, possibly before the patent's expiry on May 7, 2012.

The deal is part of France's Strategic Council of Health Industries (CSIS) programme, a cooperation agreement between business and government, which gives the original drugmaker a tax break if it allows a generic drugmaker to produce and sell cheaper copies as the branded drug's patent expires.

The CSIS agreement is designed to keep production sites and employment in France. There, Lipitor is known under the brand Tahor.

A similar deal was signed in 2010 with U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly (LLY.N) allowing Delpharm to produce the main ingredient of its anti-psychotic drug Zyprexa.

Sanofi has made generics one of its growth areas as several of its branded drugs lose their patents. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Will Waterman and Robert MacMillan)