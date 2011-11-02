* To close R&D site in Bridgewater, New Jersey

* To move research and early development to Boston

* Says cutting cardiovascular, oncology sales force

Nov 2, French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) is closing a research and development site in Bridgewater, New Jersey, as part of a move to reorganize R&D operations, and will cut its U.S. cardiovascular and oncology sales force.

The company did not say in its announcement on Wednesday how many jobs it would cut in the latest moves as Sanofi prepares for generic competition next year for Plavix, the multibillion-dollar blood clot preventer it co-markets with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N).

Sanofi previously announced plans to create a handful of research hubs around the world, including one in Boston, where it said U.S. research and early development will be centered. The company will offer some Bridgewater-based researchers the opportunity to transfer to Boston, spokesman Jack Cox said.

Research changes in other countries have not been announced, but Sanofi is planning other research hubs in France, Germany and Asia, Cox said.

The company is creating a new North American Development Center based at the Bridgewater office that is home to its North America Pharmaceuticals headquarters. The development center will include clinical development, regulatory affairs and other development platforms, the company said.

Sanofi has about 18,000 employees in North America, including Genzyme, the maker of drugs for rare genetic disorders, which it bought earlier this year. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot)