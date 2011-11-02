* To close R&D site in Bridgewater, New Jersey
* To move research and early development to Boston
* Says cutting cardiovascular, oncology sales force
Nov 2, French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) is
closing a research and development site in Bridgewater, New
Jersey, as part of a move to reorganize R&D operations, and
will cut its U.S. cardiovascular and oncology sales force.
The company did not say in its announcement on Wednesday
how many jobs it would cut in the latest moves as Sanofi
prepares for generic competition next year for Plavix, the
multibillion-dollar blood clot preventer it co-markets with
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N).
Sanofi previously announced plans to create a handful of
research hubs around the world, including one in Boston, where
it said U.S. research and early development will be centered.
The company will offer some Bridgewater-based researchers the
opportunity to transfer to Boston, spokesman Jack Cox said.
Research changes in other countries have not been
announced, but Sanofi is planning other research hubs in
France, Germany and Asia, Cox said.
The company is creating a new North American Development
Center based at the Bridgewater office that is home to its
North America Pharmaceuticals headquarters. The development
center will include clinical development, regulatory affairs
and other development platforms, the company said.
Sanofi has about 18,000 employees in North America,
including Genzyme, the maker of drugs for rare genetic
disorders, which it bought earlier this year.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot)