PARIS Nov 3 French drugmaker Sanofi on Thursday maintained its outlook for 2011 after posting a 3 percent decline in third-quarter profits, hit by the loss of major drugs to generic competition and the weaker dollar.

The Paris-based company said it continues to expect 2011 business earnings per share to be 2 to 5 percent lower than in 2010 at constant exchange rates, as it deals with a so-called patent cliff that runs until 2013.

Many of its older top-selling drugs are no longer exclusive, either because the patents expired or because generic drugmakers legally challenged them.

Third-quarter business net income, which excludes items like amortisation and legal costs, declined to 2.4 billion euros ($3.31 billion) from 2.5 billion a year earlier.

Sales in the quarter rose 5 percent to 8.75 billion, driven by the contribution of Genzyme, the U.S. biotech acquired earlier this year, as well as a strong performance of diabetes drugs and vaccines, which helped offset declining sales of former blockbuster products.

Analysts, on average, had forecast net income of 2.351 billion, business EPS of 1.77 euros and sales of 8.932 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Sanofi shares, which have risen areound 4 percent since the start of the year, closed Wednesday up 0.5 percent at 49.87 euros.

($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting By Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)