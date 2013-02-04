PARIS Feb 4 Sanofi said on Monday regulators have approved Lyxumia, a diabetes treatment, for sale in the 27 member states of Europe.

The drug, also known by its generic name lixisenatide, is an injectable to be taken once a day in conjuction with other drugs or insulin by patients who are otherwise not able to control their blood sugar levels.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Blaise Robinson)