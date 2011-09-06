PARIS, Sept 6 French drugmaker Sanofi expects sales to grow an annual 5 percent on average from 2012-15 and business earnings per share to rise as growth platforms, such as animal health, make up more of its turnover.

New measures to contain costs as well as synergies from the integration of U.S biotech Genzyme should yield cost savings of 2 billion euros ($2.8 billion) by the end of 2015, the company said on Tuesdsay.

Those cost savings would come on top of 2 billion euros slated for this year against 2008. Sanofi had previously said it expected $700 million savings by 2013 from the integration of Genzyme alone.

"Due to the strength of our growth platforms, the addition of Genzyme as well as our continuous financial discipline, today we are setting for ourselves the objective of delivering sales growth of at least 5 percent per year on average over 2012-15," chief executive Chris Viehbacher said.

Sanofi will host a "Strategy and Outlook" investor relations seminar at 1130 GMT.

Sanofi has several key drugs including bloodthinner Plavix that will lose patent protection between 2008 and 2013 and face cheaper generic competitors.

Aiming to offset eroding drug sales, Viehbacher has been moving Sanofi's pharmaceutical business into growth areas such as animal health, vaccines, diabetes and, after buying U.S. biotech Genzyme, rare diseases. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Dan Lalor) ($1=.7097 Euro)