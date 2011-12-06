PARIS Dec 6 French drugmaker Sanofi said a late-stage study of its Lyxumia drug in combination with Lantus led to positive results in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

"These positive results show that once-daily lixisenatide (Lyxumia) in combination with Lantus could be an innovative therapeutic option for the treatment of uncontrolled type 2 diabetes," Pierre Chancel, senior vice-president of Sanofi Diabetes, said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)