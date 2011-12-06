BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
PARIS Dec 6 French drugmaker Sanofi said a late-stage study of its Lyxumia drug in combination with Lantus led to positive results in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
"These positive results show that once-daily lixisenatide (Lyxumia) in combination with Lantus could be an innovative therapeutic option for the treatment of uncontrolled type 2 diabetes," Pierre Chancel, senior vice-president of Sanofi Diabetes, said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
LA PAZ, Feb 10 Bolivia's government on Friday said a Danish tourist had tested positive for yellow fever, its first case in a decade, after he visited a jungle area in the far west of the landlocked Andean country.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC took new equity stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co during the fourth quarter, according to regulatory filings on Friday, on a bet that interest rate hikes and operating leverage will jack up returns.