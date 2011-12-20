PARIS Dec 20 Sanofi's Genzyme
unit said on Tuesday there had been no statistical superiority
observed between its multiple-sclerosis treatment teriflunomide
and injectable therapy interferon beta-1a (or 'Rebif') over risk
of treatment failure as part of a Phase III trial.
The two treatments, which Sanofi said were safe and
generally well tolerated in the trial, were not distinguishable
on the endpoint of estimated annual relapse rate, according to a
statement released by the French drugmaker.
The trial was the second completed study of five efficacy
studies of teriflunomide, Sanofi said, adding that Genzyme would
use the results in its application for marketing authorisation
of the drug in the European Union.
(Reporting By Lionel Laurent)