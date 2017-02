PARIS Oct 20 Sanofi said a late-stage trial for its Aubagio multiple sclerosis treatment showed the drug significantly reduced relapses of the condition leading to hospitalisation of patients.

The French drugmaker added that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had agreed to review Sanofi's application to sell the drug as a potential therapy for people with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Sanofi expects to file an application for regulatory approval with the European Medicines Agency in the first quarter of 2012, it added in a statement on Thursday.

