PARIS Jan 24 French drugmaker Sanofi said on Tuesday its Genzyme unit had won U.S. regulatory approval for its Framingham-based plant that will produce rare disease drug Fabrazyme.

The opening of the plant, which won clearance from European regulator last week, is a critical step in resolving manufacturing woes that have bedevilled Genzyme since before Sanofi acquired the company last year.

"With this approval, we continue upon our 2012 plan to restore unconstrained supply for all patients globally throughout the course of the year," Genzyme Chief Executive David Meeker said in a statement.

The problems have resulted in shortages of both Fabrazyme, its drug for Fabry disease, and Cerezyme for Gaucher's disease. The new biologics production plant should help remove capacity constraints. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs)