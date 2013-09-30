BRIEF-Parexel International updates on share repurchase program
* Parexel International - on Feb 27, co entered into amendment to letter agreement regarding accelerated share repurchase program dated Nov 21, 2016
MUMBAI, Sept 30 The pharmaceutical industry should support the Chinese government's efforts to curb corruption, French drugmaker Sanofi's Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher said on Monday.
A crackdown on corruption in China's pharmaceutical sector has hurt sales at international and local firms. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Tony Munroe)
* Zosano Pharma Corp files for common stock offering of up to $46 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mfy79Z) Further company coverage:
* Sales commitment confirms on-going growth for DWL’s business in China representing a 7% increase over the prior year sales commitment.