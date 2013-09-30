MUMBAI, Sept 30 French drugmaker Sanofi expects global pressure on pricing to continue, Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher said on Monday in Mumbai.

Sanofi in August cut its 2013 earnings forecast as it reported a steeper-than-expected drop in second-quarter profit, hit by the effect of patent losses, currency fluctuations and an inventory setback in Brazil. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)