BRIEF-Parexel International updates on share repurchase program
* Parexel International - on Feb 27, co entered into amendment to letter agreement regarding accelerated share repurchase program dated Nov 21, 2016
MUMBAI, Sept 30 French drugmaker Sanofi expects global pressure on pricing to continue, Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher said on Monday in Mumbai.
Sanofi in August cut its 2013 earnings forecast as it reported a steeper-than-expected drop in second-quarter profit, hit by the effect of patent losses, currency fluctuations and an inventory setback in Brazil. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Zosano Pharma Corp files for common stock offering of up to $46 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mfy79Z) Further company coverage:
* Sales commitment confirms on-going growth for DWL’s business in China representing a 7% increase over the prior year sales commitment.