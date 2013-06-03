BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
PARIS, June 3 Sanofi said on Monday it would stop developing two experimental drugs after they failed to meet their main goals in late-stage trials.
The French drugmaker said it would discontinue the development of cancer treatment iniparib, which it had been testing as a therapy for a type of lung cancer, and would book a charge of $285 million after tax.
The charge will have no impact on the group's business net income, Sanofi said.
The company has also discontinued anticoagulant otamixaban after it failed to meet its main goal of superiority over current therapy in a late-stage trial. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: