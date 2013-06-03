PARIS, June 3 Sanofi said on Monday it would stop developing two experimental drugs after they failed to meet their main goals in late-stage trials.

The French drugmaker said it would discontinue the development of cancer treatment iniparib, which it had been testing as a therapy for a type of lung cancer, and would book a charge of $285 million after tax.

The charge will have no impact on the group's business net income, Sanofi said.

The company has also discontinued anticoagulant otamixaban after it failed to meet its main goal of superiority over current therapy in a late-stage trial. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Kim Coghill)