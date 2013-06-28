BRIEF-Mezzion Pharma lowers exercise price of second series bonds with warrants to 25,500 won/share
* Says it lowered exercise price of second series bonds with warrants to 25,500 won/share from 30,000 won/share, effective March 5
PARIS, June 28 French drugmaker Sanofi said it won approval from the Japanese government for its Lyxumia drug for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes in combination with basal insulin.
Lyxumia is part of a new class of diabetes treatments called GLP-1 analogues which prompt the body to release insulin when a diabetic's blood sugar level climbs too high.
Lyxumia is now approved in Mexico, the European Union, Australia and Japan, Sanofi said in a statement on Friday. A new drug application for lixisenatide in the United States is currently being reviewed, it added. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 27th 28th 29th series convertible bonds to 11,694 won/share from 15,000 won/share, effective March 6
March 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: TRAVEL BAN Trump signs a revised executive order banning citizens from six Muslim-majority nations from traveling to the United States but removing Iraq from the list, after his controversial first attempt was blocked in the courts. Iraq expresses "deep relief" at Trump's decision to remove it from a list of countries targeted in a U.S. travel ban.