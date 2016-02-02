PARIS Feb 2 Sanofi is considering the launch of a voluntary early retirement plan in France that could lead to around 600 job cuts over three years, the French drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The company said in a statement that the plan did not envisage plant closures and that the job cuts would not affect its research and development operations.

Sanofi said in July last year that it would adopt a simplified structure centred around five global business units starting in January 2016 to promote growth. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)