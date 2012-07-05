* Jobs could go at Toulouse, Montpellier sites -unions
PARIS, July 5 Sanofi is planning to
cut a number of research jobs, union sources told Reuters on
Thursday, the latest in a series of cutbacks as the French
drugmaker responds to patent expiries and healthcare spending
cuts.
Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher told employees that the
unspecified number of job cuts, at its Toulouse and Montpellier
sites, would be achieved through voluntary redundancies, early
retirement and internal mobility, the sources said.
The CFDT union said the Toulouse site, with 610 employees,
may end up being put up for sale.
"The number of employees impacted will only be known after
the summer," it added in a statement.
Sanofi pledged in September to increase earnings by more
than 5 percent annually and trim costs by 2 billion euros ($2.5
billion) by 2015 as it branches out into growth areas like
vaccines and animal health to make up for declining sales of top
drugs.
Thursday's news of job cuts come as Sanofi, which expects to
firm up these plans in September, moves to centralise its
research and support operations in Paris and Lyon, according to
the source.
A Sanofi spokesman said the company has presented its
strategic views on its French operations and that it expects to
present a project in September after staff consultations during
the summer.
French daily Le Figaro reported late on Wednesday that
Sanofi planned to cut 1,000 to 2,000 jobs in France, targeting
research and manufacturing operations of the vaccines unit and
certain support at the company's headquarters.
Sanofi employs 28,000 staff in France, representing 25
percent of the company's total workforce, across 49 sites such
as the Paris headquarters, research laboratories, production and
distribution facilities.
France is the latest country where the company is
reshuffling its activities to front the loss of patents on key
drugs, including multibillion dollar clot preventer Plavix, and
healthcare spending cuts across Europe.
Sanofi announced in March the closure of a plant in northern
England after shuttering an R&D centre in New Jersey in November
and cutting its cardiovascular and oncology sales force in the
U.S.
At 1118 GMT Sanofi shares were trading 1 percent lower at
60.32 euros, slightly outperforming a 1.4 percent drop for the
Paris blue-chip CAC40 index.
($1=0.7994 euros)
