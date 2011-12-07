PARIS Dec 7 Sanofi said new data showed that there was no increased risk of cancer in diabetes patients using its top-selling insulin drug, Lantus.

"In the context of all available information, the current evidence supports that insulin glargine is associated with no increased risk of cancer as compared to other insulin therapies," Peter Boyle, president of the Lyon-based International Prevention Research Institute, said in a statement issued by Sanofi on Wednesday.

Jean-Pierre Lehner, Sanofi's chief medical officer, added: "These new data further reinforce the growing clinical evidence supporting the safety profile of Lantus."

A Swedish study earlier rekindled concerns about a possible link between Lantus and cancer. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Elena Berton)