LONDON Dec 17 French drugmaker Sanofi
has completed an 8 billion euro refinancing of its two
syndicated revolving credit facilities, the company said in an
email on Wednesday.
The refinancing occurred in the normal course of business
and improves the cost of the company's funding while extending
the average maturity of the facilities, Sanofi said.
A 3 billion euro credit line, which was due to mature in
December 2014 has been replaced by a new 4 billion euro credit
facility that will run for five-years, plus two one-year
extension options.
Meanwhile, an existing 7 billion euro facility, which was
due to mature in December 2018, has been amended and reduced to
4 billion euros, also with a refreshed 5+1+1-year maturity.
Banks participating in the refinancing are Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ,
Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, HSBC
Bank, ING Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Royal Bank
of Scotland, Santander, Societe Generale and Unicredit,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Sanofi is rated AA by Standard & Poor's, A1 by Moody's and
AA- by Fitch.
