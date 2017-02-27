BRIEF-Xencor reports interim positive data from ongoing mid-stage study of XMAB5871
PARIS Feb 27 French drugmaker Sanofi and Switzerland's Lonza will invest 270 million euros ($285 million) to build a large-scale biologics facility that will produce monoclonal antibodies by 2020, the two companies said on Monday.
Pending regulatory approvals, the facility, which will be established through a 50-50 joint venture, will be located in Visp, Switzerland, Sanofi and Lonza said in a joint statement.
By contrast to most drugs that are chemically synthesized, many biologics are produced using living cells. They are seen as a promising answer in areas such as cardiovascular, neurology or cancer treatments.
($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by Jason Neely)
* Argos Therapeutics announces $6,000,000 secured convertible note financing
* Dentsply Sirona Inc - company has again extended and expanded its relationship with Pacific Dental Services, Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: