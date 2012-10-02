PARIS Oct 2 Sanofi's experimental diabetes treatment Lyxumia can slow down the rate at which food passes and can reduce blood sugar levels after a meal when given in combination with other diabetes drugs, the drugmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

The data from late-stage studies was presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) congress in Berlin. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)