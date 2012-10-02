BRIEF-Venus Remedies seeks members' nod for issue of equity shares via QIP
* Seeks members' nod for issue of equity shares via QIP for qualified institutional buyers Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lKVzLx) Further company coverage:
PARIS Oct 2 Sanofi's experimental diabetes treatment Lyxumia can slow down the rate at which food passes and can reduce blood sugar levels after a meal when given in combination with other diabetes drugs, the drugmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.
The data from late-stage studies was presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) congress in Berlin. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)
* Seeks members' nod for issue of equity shares via QIP for qualified institutional buyers Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lKVzLx) Further company coverage:
* Says it will retire 465,000 shares (2.2 percent stake) of its common stock on March 23
* Says it plans to set up bio technology joint venture with registered capital at 100 million yuan ($14.54 million)