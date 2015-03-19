PARIS, March 19 Drugmaker Sanofi said its lixisenatide drug for the treatment of type 2 diabetes did not increase cardiovascular risk among high risk patients in a study it conducted.

The Phase IIIb cardiovascular outcomes study involved more than 6,000 adult patients with type 2 diabetes who were defined as high risk because they had recently experienced a spontaneous acute coronary syndrome event, the French group said.

The study compared lixisenatide to placebo and showed that the treatment was "non-inferior, although not superior, to placebo for cardiovascular safety."

Lixisenatide won marketing approval in Europe under the name Lyxumia in 2013 after being in-licensed by Sanofi from Zealand Pharma. U.S. regulator, the FDA, has yet to approve it. Sanofi said the results support its plans to resubmit a U.S. new drug application in the third quarter of this year. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Sunil Nair)