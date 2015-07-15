BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
PARIS, July 15 Sanofi said on Wednesday its reorganisation project would have no impact on jobs as the French drugmaker plans to adopt a simplified structure centered around five global business units starting in January 2016.
The reorganisation implies "no staff reduction", a company spokeswoman said after the anouncement made earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Noelle Mennella; Editing by Matthias Blamont)
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality