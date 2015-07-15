* First reorganisation unveiled under new CEO
* Changes to take effect from January 2016
(Adds share price, details)
PARIS, July 15 Sanofi will adopt a
simplified structure centred around five global business units
starting in January 2016 to promote growth, the French drugmaker
said on Wednesday, as it prepares a new strategic plan to be
unveiled in November.
The company said the five would be: general medicines &
emerging markets, specialty care, diabetes & cardiovascular,
Sanofi Pasteur for vaccines, and Merial for animal health.
The composition of Sanofi's executive committee remains
unchanged, the company said.
Sanofi had previously focused attention on seven "growth
platforms," but had different divisional setups varying from
country to country.
The reorganisation is Sanofi's first since Olivier
Brandicourt took the helm in April, following the sacking last
October of previous CEO Chris Viehbacher, who had clashed with
the board.
Shares in Sanofi closed up 0.81 percent to 97.4 euros on
Wednesday.
Brandicourt told unions in June he would present a five-year
strategic plan next November, after Sanofi's third-quarter
results, labour representatives told Reuters.
"This simplification is a good sign. It may be a first step"
(towards that November strategy plan), Florent Cespedes, an
analyst with Societe Generale, said.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Noelle Mennella; Editing by
Andrew Callus)