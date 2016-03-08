PARIS, March 8 Sanofi said on Tuesday
that it was ending its joint vaccines operations in Europe with
U.S partner Merck in order to allow both companies to
pursue different strategies.
The French drugmaker said the project would be completed by
the end of 2016. Financial terms of the termination were not
disclosed, but Sanofi said in a statement that any impact on
jobs would be managed "responsibly".
"After carefully considering our individual strategic
priorities, alongside the economic and regulatory environments
for vaccine operations in the European Union, we have mutually
agreed that it is in our best interests to manage our vaccine
product portfolios independently," Sanofi said.
Sanofi Pasteur, the company's vaccines division, set up the
50/50 joint venture in 1994.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)