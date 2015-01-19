BRIEF-Sorrento therapeutics anti-CEA car-T demonstrates promising clinical activity and safety in phase IB clinical trial
Jan 19 Sanofi
* Says the European Commission has approved NexGard Spectra beef-flavored chews for dogs for the treatment of flea and tick infestations, the prevention of heartworm disease and/or the treatment of intestinal worms Further company coverage:
* Merrimack launches as new, refocused research & clinical development company with resources to advance prioritized lead pipeline candidates MM-121, MM-141 and MM-310