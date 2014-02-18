PARIS Feb 18 Sanofi said on Tuesday that its Merial animal health division won European Commission approval for its NexGard oral treatment for flea and tick infestations in dogs.

The European approval comes less than six months after the green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Sanofi added in a statement.

"We have just started roll-out in the U.S. and can now launch in Europe and other regions in the world," Merial Chief Executive Carsten Hellmann said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by John Stonestreet)