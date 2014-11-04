* Frenchman Bohuon is Smith & Nephew's CEO since 2011
* Track record seen strong at U.S. and French firms
* French nationals seen well-placed to handle unions,
politics
By Natalie Huet and Sophie Sassard
PARIS/LONDON, Nov 4 The French boss of British
artificial knee and hip maker Smith & Nephew, Olivier
Bohuon, is seen as a strong candidate to head Paris-based
drugmaker Sanofi, which sacked its CEO last week,
industry observers say.
Bohuon, 55, who previously ran the pharmaceuticals business
at U.S. drugmaker Abbott and GlaxoSmithKline's
operations in Europe, has steered the British company into
faster-growing areas, such as sports medicine and emerging
markets since he took over in 2011.
His experience running pharmaceuticals companies in France
as well makes him suited to run a global drugmaker in a country
with strong labour laws and a history of politicians demanding a
say in its companies' decisions, according to analysts and
bankers who have worked with Sanofi.
"There's a strong rationale for Sanofi to appoint him. He's
halfway through the job at Smith & Nephew and whether he wants
to abandon that is a question, but Sanofi, for a Frenchman,
would have very strong attractions," said Savvas Neophytou, an
analyst at Panmure Gordon.
The board of France's second-biggest listed company fired
Viehbacher, its CEO of six years, last Wednesday, blaming his
brusque management style, miscommunication with board members
and poor execution of the group's strategy.
The French drugmaker had no successor lined up and has hired
executive search firm Egon Zehnder to find one, Le Figaro
newspaper reported. Egon Zehnder declined to comment.
Bohuon himself declined to comment when asked if he was a
contender, after he presented solid results for Smith & Nephew
on Thursday. Sanofi also refused to comment.
Sanofi's Chairman Serge Weinberg, who is now the interim
CEO, has said the board is looking for candidates mainly outside
the company and for someone with solid experience in the
pharmaceutical industry, regardless of nationality.
But investors believe the predominantly French board may
prefer a French candidate in order to avoid the cultural clashes
that led to the downfall of the German-Canadian Viehbacher.
AstraZeneca's French CEO Pascal Soriot has also been
suggested as a possible successor. But he is seen by analysts as
unwilling to abandon AstraZeneca so soon after seeing off a bid
from Pfizer in May and while the company is winning
plaudits for its pipeline of cancer drugs. Soriot also has roots
as much in Australia, where he has family, as in France.
Moreover, the Sanofi job would not necessarily mark a step
up for Soriot. But for Bohuon, moving to a company worth $120
billion from one worth $15 billion would be a coup.
Another possible candidate is Bernard Poussot, the former
boss of Wyeth who was also educated in Paris. Leerink
analyst Seamus Fernandez said in note last week he would be "a
strong choice." But Poussot would have to be persuaded out of
retirement, and at 62 he might be deemed too old.
LOOKING INWARDS
Bohuon, who studied at the prestigious HEC business school
in Paris, and who was CEO of French pharmaceutical and cosmetics
firm Pierre Fabre four years ago, has direct experience of how
French politics and business intersect.
Many of the CAC-40 index of French blue chip companies owe
their might, at least in part, to state intervention of one sort
or another. In this area, Viehbacher had often come across as
undiplomatic, as he cut jobs in French labs he said were not
productive enough and tipped the drugmaker's centre of gravity
towards the United States, the world's largest drug market.
Viehbacher's recent relocation to Boston, and the fact he
had considered selling an $8 billion portfolio of mature
European drugs largely produced in France without sharing the
idea with the board, rankled with directors from the French
establishment.
Bohuon could represent a diplomatic balance, with his
international resume offering reassurance to investors concerned
that Sanofi could shift its focus back to France and become more
insular.
"I think he's done a fantastic job turning Smith & Nephew
around and he's been very well-liked and received by the
investment community," said one analyst who heard Bohuon's name
floated by several portfolio managers but declined to be
identified because of the topic's sensitivity.
Bohuon's experience in medical equipment could also dovetail
with Sanofi's diabetes business, which accounts for close to a
fifth of its revenue. Sanofi is looking to develop more
convenient insulin delivery devices and systems to help patients
better monitor blood sugar levels.
Any appointment is unlikely before early 2015, analysts say.
Sanofi's chairman has said the board will take the time needed
to find "the best possible boss".
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler in London, editing by
Louise Heavens)