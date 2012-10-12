LYON Oct 12 Sanofi's Genzyme unit has
received positive feedback from U.S. doctors after the recent
launch of multiple sclerosis pill Aubagio and moving toward
refiling its FDA application for MS drug Lemtrada, senior
executives said on Friday.
The two drugs are the pillars of Sanofi's entry into the
multiple sclerosis market as the French drugmaker seeks new
growth areas to offset the loss of patents protecting its former
blockbuster drugs.
Genzyme, which launched Aubagio in the U.S. on Oct. 1, is
presenting detailed data from a previously published study of
the drug at a medical congress in Lyon, France.
"We are 11 days in, so it's pretty early, but reports [from
doctors] are extremely positive," Genzyme's head of MS Bill
Sibold told Reuters.
Aubagio is less effective than rival pills but has milder
side effects and analysts say it could be popular among newly
diagnosed patients or those who want to switch from interferons,
injectable drugs that are commonly used to treat the chronic
disease.
Genzyme also said it is making progress toward refiling
Lemtrada in the United States, after the Food and Drug
Administration asked the company to change the presentation of
its application to clarify the data.
"We are on track to satisfy the questions of navigability
from the FDA," said Michael Panzara, therapeutic area head for
multiple sclerosis and immune diseases at Genzyme. "We are also
having interactions with regulators around the world which are
very favourable."
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)