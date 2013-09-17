BRIEF-Alimera Sciences Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.10
* Alimera sciences reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
PARIS, Sept 17 French drugmaker Sanofi said it won approval from European authorities for a second multiple sclerosis treatment, paving the way to start selling both drugs in the region soon.
The marketing authorisation for Lemtrada from the European Commission follows a similar green light for Aubagio on Aug. 30, Sanofi said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The company intends to begin launching both products in the EU soon," Sanofi said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Cowell)
March 1 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc said there were no further deaths in patients given its experimental lupus drug in a mid-stage study, allaying safety concerns as the drug developer prepares to start a pivotal study later this year.
* Geron Corporation reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results