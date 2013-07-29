WASHINGTON, July 29 Sanofi SA's
allergy drug Nasacort AQ is safe enough to be sold over the
counter, according to reviewers for the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
The reviewers, whose opinions were posted on Monday on the
FDA's website, said the nasal spray, which currently requires a
prescription for use, "has a favorable risk-benefit profile" for
use in an over-the-counter setting.
The documents were posted ahead of a meeting on Wednesday of
an advisory committee to the FDA which will recommend whether or
not the agency should approve the switch to over-the-counter
use. The drug is used to treat hay fever and other respiratory
allergies.