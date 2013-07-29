WASHINGTON, July 29 Sanofi SA's allergy drug Nasacort AQ is safe enough to be sold over the counter, according to reviewers for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The reviewers, whose opinions were posted on Monday on the FDA's website, said the nasal spray, which currently requires a prescription for use, "has a favorable risk-benefit profile" for use in an over-the-counter setting.

The documents were posted ahead of a meeting on Wednesday of an advisory committee to the FDA which will recommend whether or not the agency should approve the switch to over-the-counter use. The drug is used to treat hay fever and other respiratory allergies.