PARIS, Sept 28 Sanofi and Eli Lilly
have reached a deal putting an end to a patent
infringement lawsuit on Sanofi's Lantus SoloSTAR, Sanofi said in
a statement on Monday.
"The agreement resolves a U.S. patent infringement lawsuit
regarding Lilly's pursuit of regulatory approval for a product
that would compete with Lantus SoloSTAR," Sanofi said in a
statement. "Sanofi and Lilly agreed to end that lawsuit and to
discontinue similar disputes worldwide."
Under the deal, Eli Lilly will pay royalties to the French
pharmaceutical group in exchange for a license to certain Sanofi
patents, the statement said.
