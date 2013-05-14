BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
PARIS May 14 French drugmaker Sanofi said on Tuesday it objected to a fine by the French Competition Authority in a dispute over generic competition to its blood thinner, Plavix, and said it was considering a possible appeal.
The Competition Authority said it fined Sanofi 40.6 million euros ($52.7 million) over what it called a smear campaign aimed at stifling generic competition to Plavix. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: