* U.S. DoJ probing Plavix disclosures to FDA
* Sanofi became aware of probe in June 2012
* Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb decline to comment
PARIS, March 8 The U.S. Department of Justice
(DoJ) is investigating disclosures to the Food & Drug
Administration (FDA) about the variable response that certain
patients may have to blood-thinner Plavix, Sanofi said.
The French drugmaker said in its annual report it became
aware of the probe in June 2012 and was cooperating with the
DoJ.
Plavix, once the world's second-best selling drug, was
co-marketed by Sanofi and U.S. drugmaker Bristol-Myers
Squibb before it lost patent protection in May 2012.
The U.S. FDA added a so-called boxed warning to Plavix in
2010 to highlight that the drug could be less effective in
certain patients who could not metabolize it properly.
A Sanofi spokeswoman declined to elaborate on the statement
in the annual report. A Bristol-Myers Squibb spokeswoman
declined to comment on the probe.
The DoJ was not immediately available for comment.