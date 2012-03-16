BRIEF-Align Technology announces acquisition of its Invisalign distributor for Europe, Middle East, Africa region
PARIS, March 16 French drugmaker Sanofi has agreed to buy U.S. medical device company Pluromed to expand its presence in biosurgery, it said in a statement on Friday.
Sanofi said it planned to commercialise Pluromed's LeGoo, a gel for temporarily controlling bleeding during surgical procedures. It did not give financial details of the transaction.
"The acquisition of Pluromed underscores Sanofi's commitment to strengthen its biosurgery portfolio," said Alison Lawton, senior vice president and general manager at Sanofi Biosurgery.
"LeGoo is a breakthrough technology with the potential to change the paradigm of vascular and cardiovascular surgical procedures, by providing fast, temporary control of blood flow while avoiding vessel trauma associated with standard of care." (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by John Irish)
Feb 21 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Tuesday it appointed three directors to its board in a deal with JANA Partners LLC, an activist investor holding less than 1 percent of the company's stock.
LONDON, Feb 20 Kraft Heinz's dropped bid to buy Unilever is the third-largest M&A deal to collapse, according to Thomson Reuters data, adding to a recent run of failures that highlights the appetite for the pursuit of audacious mega-mergers.