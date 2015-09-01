PARIS, Sept 1 Sanofi and Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday that a study into their
new cholesterol-lowering drug, Praluent, showed promising
results.
"In a new pooled analysis of heterozygous familial
hypercholesterolaemia (HeFH) patients ... Praluent significantly
reduced bad cholesterol," the French company said in a
statement, referring to low-density lipoprotein cholesterol
(LDL-C).
"This analysis included 1,257 HeFH patients, the largest
group of HeFH patients ever studied in a Phase III programme. At
week 24, when the primary efficacy endpoint was assessed,
patients treated with Praluent had an average 56 percent greater
reduction in LDL-C compared to placebo."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Praluent in
July but limited its approved use to patients with a hereditary
form of the condition and those with cardiovascular disease.
Praluent will compete with U.S. rival Amgen's
Repatha.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)