By Ben Hirschler
| LONDON, July 24
LONDON, July 24 A new type of cholesterol drug
from Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals won
a green light from European regulators on Friday, two months
behind a rival product from Amgen.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its experts had
recommended Praluent for patients unable to control their
cholesterol despite taking optimal doses of conventional statin
pills or who cannot take statins.
Praluent and Amgen's Repatha, which are both given as
injections, will cost much more than statins but they offer a
way to reduce cholesterol levels significantly for patients at
high risk of heart problems.
They belong to a drug class known as PCSK9 inhibitors and
are expected to generate global annual sales of more than $2
billion each by 2020, according to consensus forecasts compiled
by Thomson Reuters Cortellis.
Amgen's Repatha was formally approved by the European
Commission on Tuesday after a positive EMA opinion in May and
Praluent is likely to be cleared by the Commission after a
similar period of around two months.
In the United States, the tables may be turned, since the
Food and Drug Administration is due to give its verdict on
Praluent by July 24, potentially putting Sanofi and Regeneron's
product ahead of Amgen's.
The companies are heading for a major marketing fight, given
the two drugs' similar mode of action, although there are
significant differences in dosing that will play an important
role in determining how they are used.
The competing products target the PCSK9 protein that
maintains "bad" LDL cholesterol in the blood. Statins, like
Pfizer's Lipitor, work very differently, blocking the
liver's production of LDL cholesterol, which is linked with
heart attacks and strokes.
