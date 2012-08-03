* Zaltrap to compete with Avastin, Erbitux
* Prolonged survival, delayed disease progression in trial
* Regeneron shares up 0.4 percent
(Adds analyst comment on cholesterol, arthritis drugs)
By Ransdell Pierson
Aug 3 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said
on Friday that it had approved the Sanofi SA and
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc drug Zaltrap for patients
with metastatic colorectal cancer whose tumors have failed to
respond to earlier treatment with chemotherapy.
The infused medicine, to be taken in combination with
standard chemotherapy, will compete with Roche Holding AG's
Avastin and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Erbitux.
Industry analysts say they expect Zaltrap to win peak annual
sales of perhaps $300 million to $400 million, well below the
widely used older treatments.
Patients taking Zaltrap in a large clinical trial, in
combination with a standard chemotherapy combination regimen
called FOLFIRI, lived an average of 13.5 months, compared with
12 months for those receiving only FOLFIRI. Also, patients
receiving Zaltrap went an average 6.9 months before their
symptoms got worse, compared with 4.7 months for those on
chemotherapy alone.
Zaltrap, like Avastin but through a different approach,
blocks a protein called VEGF that tumors employ to create blood
vessels that provide them nutrients. Erbitux blocks receptors
to a different protein, called epidermal growth factor.
"This is a very solid new opportunity" for Regeneron," said
RW Baird analyst Christopher Raymond, who predicted the medicine
would garner sales of $205 million in 2015. But Raymond said
most proceeds in the next few years will likely go to partner
Sanofi, which is entitled not only to a half share of profits
from Zaltrap but also to reimbursement from Regeneron for half
the drug's development costs funded by Sanofi.
Regeneron is far better known for Eylea, a treatment
approved late last year for treating macular degeneration, the
leading cause of blindness in the elderly. The eye medicine has
the same active ingredient as Zaltrap, called aflibercept, and
is already achieving blockbuster sales and stealing market share
from Roche's Lucentis treatment for the eye condition. Lucentis
is derived from Avastin.
"While near-term we expect (Regeneron's) stock will continue
to trade primarily on the Eylea launch which remains impressive,
we view Zaltrap's approval as a nice complement to what is
rapidly becoming one of biotech's best commercial stories,"
Raymond said.
The company, based in Tarrytown, New York, has a promising
array of other drugs in development with Sanofi to treat cancer,
cholesterol and inflammatory diseases.
Adnan Butt, an analyst with RBC Capital Markets, said he has
particularly high hopes for REGN727, which slashed levels of
"bad" LDL cholesterol by more than 60 percent in a mid-stage
study and is now being tested in far larger Phase III studies.
It blocks a protein called PCSK9, a new approach.
He also cited REGN88, a treatment being tested against
rheumatoid arthritis that works by blocking a protein called
IL-6.
"They are both potential blockbuster medicines," Butt said.
Regeneron shares, which rose 0.4 percent to $136.96 on
Friday, have soared 250 percent since the FDA approved Eylea on
Nov. 18.
Regeneron research chief George Yancopoulos said
anti-angiogenesis drugs, like Zaltrap and Avastin, have not been
able to slow down tumor growth nearly as well as researchers had
originally hoped.
"We thought if you could choke off the blood supply you
could, if not kill the tumor, keep it from growing. But
(targeting) VEGF may not be enough, we may have to combine
different types of anti-angiogenesis drugs."
Toward that end, Yancopoulos said Regeneron and Sanofi are
testing two such medicines, which instead block proteins DLL4
and angiopoietin 2, that could someday be used in combination
with anti-VEGF therapies to more fully cut off blood supply to
tumors.
Zaltrap, like Avastin, was shown to be ineffective in
treating prostate cancer. It also failed in other studies to
improve outcomes in patients with lung and pancreatic cancers.
Colorectal cancer is the fourth most commonly diagnosed
cancer in the United States, and the fourth leading cause of
cancer death, the FDA said. Almost 145,000 Americans are
expected to be diagnosed with the disease this year, and almost
52,000 will die from the cancer, according to the National
Institutes of Health.
