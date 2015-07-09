CANADA STOCKS-TSX seesaws as financials gain, energy retreats
TORONTO, March 23 Canada's main stock was little changed on Thursday as heavyweight financial sector shares gained, while lower oil prices weighed on the energy group.
PARIS, July 9 French drugmaker Sanofi and U.S. partner Regeneron said the results of a late-stage study of their Praluent injection in Japan showed the drug reduced "bad cholesterol" among patients by an average 64 percent.
The trial involved 216 Japanese patients who had one or both of hypercholesterolaemia, a cholesterol condition with associated high cardiovascular risk, and an inherited form of high cholesterol, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.
"These results demonstrate the significant cholesterol-lowering ability of Praluent among patients with some of the greatest unmet needs in Japan," lead investigator Tamio Teramoto, director of Teikyo Academic Research Center, said in the statement.
"This includes those with an inherited form of high cholesterol or pre-existing cardiovascular disease, such as a history of heart attack."
The Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended the approval of Praluent on June 9, Sanofi said. The FDA considers the committee's advice but is not bound by it.
The European Medicines Agency is currently reviewing a marketing application for the drug in the European Union. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
SANTIAGO, March 23 The negotiation process between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida mine in Chile has ended unsuccessfully, Escondida mine president Marcelo Castillo said on Thursday, and the company will try to restart operations.