* Relations very frosty between CEO and chairman
* Viehbacher unable to claim he has board's support
* Tensions fired up around mature products review
By Natalie Huet, Noëlle Mennella and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, Oct 28 The boss of drugmaker Sanofi
Chris Viehbacher could not say on Tuesday if he had
the support of his board and confirmed to Reuters that his
chairman declined to clarify his future during a meeting the
previous day.
When Chief Executive Viehbacher asked about his position at
the helm of France's second-biggest listed company, Chairman
Serge Weinberg curtly dismissed the subject, saying it was "not
on the agenda," according to several sources close to Sanofi
board members who spoke of an increasingly frosty relationship
between the two men.
Viehbacher confirmed Weinberg's words to Reuters in a
telephone interview.
The CEO has transformed a very French drug company by making
it much more international in outlook, winning the praise of
many analysts and investors, but raising some hackles in Paris.
Sanofi's shares fell more than 10 percent on Tuesday, their
biggest drop in 17 years, after the company warned its key
diabetes business would probably not grow next year and as
uncertainty over Viehbacher's role - which first surfaced on
Monday - rattled investors.
"My job is to run the company and I think I've done a good
job with that for six years, that's what I'm focused on. After
that it's up to the board... But there's a difference between
board members and the board," Viehbacher said in the interview.
Sanofi's first non-French boss, Viehbacher took his job in
late 2008. Dubbed "smiling killer" by trade unionists, he
overhauled and internationalized the company and brought a
straight-talking, sometimes brusque Anglo-Saxon management style
that has won over investors but ruffled feathers with trade
unions and members of the government.
But over the past months, he has been directly butting heads
with some board members.
Les Echos newspaper this week published a letter from
Viehbacher to the board, dated Sept. 4 and revealing his
mistrust of Weinberg, chairman since 2010.
"It has come to my attention, first through rumour, that the
Chairman of the Board is actively seeking a successor to me as
Chief Executive Officer," read the letter, in which Viehbacher
urged the board to clarify his situation as soon as possible.
One source said Viehbacher was upset he wasn't getting any
answers and told the board he would be getting himself a lawyer.
Viehbacher declined to say what he planned to do. Nobody
picked up the phone at Weinberg's Paris-based Weinberg Capital
Partners, and the investment firm did not immediately respond to
emailed requests for contact with Weinberg.
The fact that Viehbacher moved to Boston in June did not
help relations improve, but his change of residence was not the
root of the dispute, which chiefly has to do with the way he
communicates with the board, the sources said.
"This is a board that is not happy with the way it is being
treated by its chief executive," one of the sources said.
"He's very authoritarian, solitary, secret. He does not
sufficiently inform the board of the decisions he's taking...
Today the board is fed up."
SENSIBILITIES
Earlier this year, Viehbacher reviewed ways to cut its
exposure to an $8 billion portfolio of off-patent drugs in
Europe, the bulk of which are produced in France.
Viehbacher oversaw the review without informing board
members, until the options studied - which concern six sites and
would affect 2,600 staff - leaked to the press in
June.
In France, a nation whose double-digit unemployment and
waning industrial footprint is a growing headache from one
government to the next, the move lacked tact and likely hurt
some sensibilities, one of the sources said.
Viehbacher, who had previously emphasized that "everyone in
the industry" was looking at what to do with mature drugs,
appeared much more cautious about the topic on Tuesday. He said
while various options had been reviewed, "there is no major plan
to do anything in France or anywhere else on these products."
"The governance rules are that you go to the board if you're
going to do a change a strategy or if you're going to do a major
transaction," Viehbacher told Reuters.
"But the company has to be able to think about things and
see if there's anything that's doable. And the reality is that
we've found nothing, there is no project," he stressed.
Viehbacher defended his track record as Sanofi's boss, noted
that the board had recommended to renew his mandate back in May
and said he did not understand the sudden change of wind.
"I've run the company six years. Most of those board members
have been on board for those six years. The board has supported
every major decision I've taken," he stressed.
