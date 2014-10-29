* Board votes unanimously to remove CEO Viehbacher
By Natalie Huet and Noëlle Mennella
PARIS, Oct 29 A boardroom tussle brewing for
months at Sanofi came to a head on Wednesday when
France's top drugmaker fired its chief executive, wiping more
billions off its share price.
While the showdown played out in leaks to national
newspapers has stunned investors as a "how not to do it" guide
to corporate governance, the writing was on the wall in the
deteriorating relationship between Chairman Serge Weinberg and
CEO Chris Viehbacher.
The decision, which will see Weinberg take the helm until a
new CEO is found, follows a dramatic few days during which
Viehbacher had to present quarterly results without being able
to reassure investors of his board's support.
Instead, German-Canadian Viehbacher told Reuters on Tuesday
that Weinberg had declined to clarify his future at a meeting
the previous day, confirming reports of increasingly frosty
relations between the CEO and the rest of the board.
On Wednesday, Sanofi said a special board meeting had
decided unanimously to remove Viehbacher, its CEO of six years.
Weinberg, a former top civil servant and a pillar of the French
business establishment, said there had been no clash over
strategy, but rather blamed Viehbacher's management style.
"For 15 people to unanimously take this kind of decision it
is not a problem that has to do with personalities, it's a
problem ... of cooperation with the board, fundamentally of
management style and also of execution," he told reporters.
Viehbacher transformed a very French drug company by making
it much more international in outlook, in large part through the
$20 billion acquisition of U.S. biotech and rare diseases
company Genzyme in 2011.
Sanofi's first non-French boss was applauded by analysts and
investors for his global approach to running a complex business
and for his communication skills.
But he was dubbed the "smiling killer" by trade unionists
for cutting jobs in France and questioning the rationale of
investing in a country with famously more rigid labour laws than
other life science hubs in North America or Asia.
Over the past months, he has also been directly butting
heads with some board members, and his position was weakened on
Tuesday when Sanofi warned its key diabetes business would
probably not grow next year.
Les Echos newspaper this week published a letter from
Viehbacher to the board, dated Sept. 4 and revealing his
mistrust of Weinberg, chairman since 2010.
"It has come to my attention, first through rumour, that the
Chairman of the Board is actively seeking a successor to me as
Chief Executive Officer," read the letter, in which Viehbacher
urged the board to clarify his situation as soon as possible.
One source close to the situation said Viehbacher was upset
he wasn't getting any answers and told the board he would be
hiring a lawyer. Viehbacher could not immediately be reached for
comment on Wednesday.
The fact Viehbacher moved to Boston in June did not help
relations, but his change of residence was not the root of the
dispute, which chiefly had to do with the way he communicated
with the board, sources close to the board said.
"He's very authoritarian, solitary, secret. He does not
sufficiently inform the board of the decisions he's taking," one
said, prior to Viehbacher's eviction.
Another person, a former colleague of Viehbacher, said that
while his straight-talking, sometimes brusque Anglo-Saxon
management style had won over investors, he could be "stubborn
and difficult" when working with senior managers.
POOR COMMUNICATION
Earlier this year, Viehbacher reviewed ways to cut Sanofi's
exposure to an $8 billion portfolio of off-patent drugs in
Europe, the bulk of which are produced in France.
Viehbacher oversaw the review without informing board
members, until the options studied -- which concern six sites
and would affect 2,600 staff -- leaked to the press in
June.
In France, a nation whose double-digit unemployment and
waning industrial footprint is a growing headache from one
government to the next, the move lacked tact and hurt some
sensibilities. Weinberg said the review, dubbed "Phoenix", was a
striking example of the CEO's poor communication with the board.
Viehbacher, however, wanted a free hand to operate and take
quick decisions in a complex industry, which is dominated by
companies whose executives spend their time shuttling between
cites like San Francisco, Boston and Shanghai.
Asked about the fact that investors appreciated Viehbacher
and were rattled by his eviction, Weinberg said: "The role of
governance is not merely about external communication, it's
about how a company works internally."
Viehbacher, who had previously emphasized that "everyone in
the industry" was looking at what to do with mature drugs, had
appeared much more cautious about the topic on Tuesday. He said
while various options had been reviewed, "there is no major plan
to do anything in France or anywhere else on these products."
He defended his track record as Sanofi's boss, noted that
the board had recommended to renew his mandate back in May and
said he did not understand the sudden change of wind.
"I've run the company six years. Most of those board members
have been on board for those six years. The board has supported
every major decision I've taken," he told Reuters on Tuesday.
