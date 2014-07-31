BRIEF-Ventas Inc says buys medical campus in Rhode Island
* Says purchased life science, research and medical campus in Providence, Rhode Island from affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII
July 31 Sanofi SA Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher tells reporters: * Expects vaccines business to return to double-digit growth in H2 * "Could imagine" U.S. launch of cholesterol drug alirocumab in H2 2015,
ahead or at same time as Amgen Inc * "Everybody is talking to everybody" on what to do with mature drug portfolios
* Group made up of Advent International, Permira and one comprised of Bain Capital, Cinven each made formal 58 euros/share offers for Germany's Stada- FT Source text : http://on.ft.com/2nlale3 Further company coverage:
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest four Pennsylvania hospitals