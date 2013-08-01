PARIS Aug 1 Sanofi said one of its regional offices in China has been visited by the State Administration for Industry and Commerce in Shenyang as part of a probe into a bribery scandal that has involved other Western drugmakers.

"We are not really aware of the purpose of the visit, we are working with them," Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher told reporters during a conference call on Thursday.

He added that the French group's head office in Shanghai had not been contacted by Chinese authorities. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)