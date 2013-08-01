BRIEF-Synairgen announces additional positive data from LOXL2 inhibitor programme
* Oral administration of one of the compounds significantly inhibited cross-link formation, reduced fibrosis score and improved lung function
PARIS Aug 1 Sanofi said one of its regional offices in China has been visited by the State Administration for Industry and Commerce in Shenyang as part of a probe into a bribery scandal that has involved other Western drugmakers.
"We are not really aware of the purpose of the visit, we are working with them," Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher told reporters during a conference call on Thursday.
He added that the French group's head office in Shanghai had not been contacted by Chinese authorities. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)
* Says the co and its unit received approval from China Food and Drug Administration to start new drug SHR-1309 injection clinical trial
March 10 OBI Pharma Inc: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/HdaP0c Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)